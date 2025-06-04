Superchunk Announce New Album Songs in the Key of Yikes, Out August 22

Superchunk aren’t calling this a comeback—because they never left. The iconic indie rock band will release their 13th studio album, Songs in the Key of Yikes, on August 22, 2025 via Merge Records, marking their first LP since 2022’s Wild Loneliness.

The lead single, “Is It Making You Feel Something”, is out now, and it opens with a question that feels like a challenge. Frontman Mac McCaughan describes the track as “about those moments when you’re writing something, and your inner voice interrupts with: ‘Who cares? What does this even mean?’” The answer? It doesn’t have to mean anything. If it hits you, start there.

The album also includes previously released singles “Everybody Dies” and “Bruised Lung”—sharp, volatile tracks that sound like melody in a pressure cooker. Songs in the Key of Yikes features guest vocals from Rosali Middleman, Bella Quinlan, Holly Thomas (Quivers), and touring bassist Betsy Wright. The result: something as messy as it is immediate, alive, and unmistakably Superchunk.

- Advertisement -

Now officially a trio following the band’s quiet transition in recent years, Superchunk remain urgent and unfiltered. They don’t make records because they have to—they make them because the world keeps giving them reasons. And this time, it’s in the key of yikes.

As Mac says: “You don’t make something because it’s perfect. You make it because you feel something. And when you do—go.”