Stevie Nicks Postpones Tour Dates After Shoulder Injury, New Schedule Coming Soon

The Fleetwood Mac icon is recovering from a shoulder fracture and reschedules multiple concerts across North America.

By Hit Channel
Latest Rock Music News, Interviews & Releases
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks (c) Ralph Arvesen

Legendary singer Stevie Nicks has announced the postponement of several shows from her 2025 tour due to a recent shoulder fracture that requires recovery time. The 77-year-old Fleetwood Mac alum shared the update via her official Instagram account on Friday, August 1.

In the statement, her team confirmed that all scheduled performances for August and September will be moved to later dates. “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder and the necessary time to heal, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled shows in August and September will be rescheduled,” the post read. “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and sends her apologies for the inconvenience.”

Despite the setback, all October concerts remain unaffected, and the tour is set to resume on October 1 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The final performance is expected to take place at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 10.

Cities affected by the postponement include Detroit, St. Paul, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbia, Tampa, and Hollywood (FL). New dates for these locations are expected to be announced shortly.

Fans of the music icon were quick to send well-wishes on social media. Comments flooded in with messages like “Get well soon, goddess,” “Take care of yourself first,” and “Sending love, Stevie—we adore you!”

Stevie Nicks announces postponed tour dates due to shoulder injury

As one of rock’s most beloved voices, Nicks continues to prove that even unexpected setbacks can’t silence her enduring spirit. Stay tuned for updated tour info.

Saturday, August 2, 2025

