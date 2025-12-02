Spotify’s hot streak of feature rollouts might be about to come with a familiar catch: higher prices. After months of upgrades — Lossless audio, AI-powered audiobooks recaps, in-app music videos, and a revamped Smart Shuffle — the streaming giant is reportedly gearing up for a Premium price increase in the US during the first quarter of 2026.

FAQ

1. Is Spotify raising prices in the US?

Reports suggest Spotify is preparing a US Premium price increase in early 2026, though the company has not confirmed the change.

2. Why is Spotify considering a price hike?

The move appears tied to demonstrating long-term profitability and aligning US pricing with recent adjustments in other countries.

3. What new features has Spotify added recently?

Spotify introduced Lossless audio, AI audiobook recaps, in-app music videos, upgraded Smart Shuffle, and new Premium tiers in select markets.

According to The Financial Times, Spotify is planning its first US price adjustment since July 2024. The company declined to comment on the report, but the timing lines up with a wider global trend. Over the past year, Spotify quietly reshaped its subscription structure in multiple markets, including India, where it introduced a new four-tier system: Premium Lite, Standard, Platinum, and Student. The changes weren’t labeled a direct price hike, but the effect was the same: features once included in the Individual plan were shifted to higher-priced tiers.

For example, India’s Premium Lite now caps audio quality at 160kbps, while Standard offers 320kbps and Platinum brings the full Lossless treatment — plus perks like AI DJ and multi-account sharing. To get what used to be “standard Individual benefits,” listeners now pay more. And if you want Lossless? Welcome to the Platinum tier.

A similar rework in the US isn’t confirmed, but the math isn’t pretty. Spotify Premium currently sits at $11.99 per month, already pricier than Apple Music and YouTube Music Premium at $10.99. And once you factor in Apple One bundles or YouTube Premium’s all-in ecosystem, Spotify looks even less competitive.

Still, Spotify has momentum — and a narrative to sell investors. Lossless audio finally arrived in September after years of “it’s coming soon,” landing at no extra cost. The platform also expanded into music videos, messaging features, and deeper creator integrations. The next logical step, from a business perspective, is proving long-term profitability. That often starts with one move: raising prices.

Meanwhile, the company is juggling cultural turbulence. Artists including Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, and Kalahari Oyster Cult recently pulled their catalogs over concerns about CEO Daniel Ek’s investment ties to Helsing, an AI military defense company. That controversy simmers as Spotify continues acquiring music-tech assets like WhoSampled, a major database for producers and crate-diggers.

Whether Spotify can push through another price hike without alienating users is the big question. The platform still dominates streaming culture and remains the default app for most Gen Z listeners. But the moment prices creep too far above competitors — especially with bundles in play — loyalty gets shakier.

For now, the rumored US increase isn’t official. But if Spotify’s global playbook is any indication, American subscribers should brace for a reshuffle in early 2026.