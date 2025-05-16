Sophie Powers and RJ Pasin Release Explosive Hyperpop-Metalcore Anthem “XO”

Sophie Powers & RJ Pasin Deliver Hyperpop-Metalcore Collision on Explosive Single “XO”

Toronto-born alt-pop rebel Sophie Powers is back—and louder than ever. On her latest single, “XO,” she joins forces with genre-melting producer RJ Pasin to unleash a track that’s as unhinged as it is unforgettable. Released as a cinematic scream into the void, “XO” dives headfirst into the glitchy chaos of hyperpop, twisted with the aggression of metalcore, creating a fearless anthem for a generation on the edge.

The result? Pure femme fatale energy wrapped in glitchy breakdowns, piercing guitars, and raw emotional grit.

“‘XO’ is the sound of kissing destruction on the mouth,” Sophie declares. “It’s me stepping into womanhood, claiming power, and still recklessly chasing chaos like it’s love.” That duality pulses at the heart of the track—delicate vocals curling around explosive riffs, vulnerability clashing with power in every bar.

Spearheading the instrumental madness is RJ Pasin, whose innovative production style has landed him collaborations with Bring Me The Horizon, Sexy Redd, and Flo Milli. On “XO,” he balances Sophie’s raw lyrical honesty with punishing drops and glitch-drenched textures, crafting a soundscape that’s dark, cinematic, and impossible to ignore.

Since her 2022 debut, Sophie Powers has been carving her own space in pop’s outer limits, gaining recognition from PAPER, The FADER, and Alternative Press for her unfiltered voice and futuristic style. With “XO,” she proves once again that she’s not just disrupting pop—she’s reinventing it.