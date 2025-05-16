Sam Fender Announces 2025 Australian Tour with Holly Humberstone

Fresh off a triumphant UK chart-topping run, English indie rock sensation Sam Fender is set to make his return to Australia in November 2025 for his highly anticipated People Watching tour. This marks his first tour Down Under since his sold-out 2022 and 2023 shows, and he’s bringing rising star Holly Humberstone along for the ride.

The tour will hit Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth, starting November 14 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and wrapping up November 28 at Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden. Fans can expect a powerful mix of raw energy and heartfelt lyrics, with tracks from People Watching—his fastest-selling UK album of the year—at the core of the setlist.

The album, which debuted at No. 1 in the UK, also earned Fender his third BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act and was named triple j’s Feature Album in Australia. Following the breakout success of Seventeen Going Under and the emotional resonance of his latest material, this tour reaffirms Fender’s position as one of the leading voices in modern rock.

Adding to the excitement, pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, May 19 at 11am local time for Mastercard and Vodafone customers. General sale begins Wednesday, May 21 at 12pm local time via secretsounds.com.

With support from the hauntingly brilliant Holly Humberstone, this is a tour no indie or rock fan will want to miss.

Tour dates are:

November

14 – Melbourne – Sidney Myer Music Bowl

19 – Brisbane – Riverstage

21 – Sydney – The Showring, Entertainment Quarter

25 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

28 – Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden