Snoop Dogg and Akeem Ali Team Up for “You Want My All” – A Confident West Coast Anthem

Snoop Dogg continues his unstoppable musical legacy with “You Want My All”, a powerful new collaboration featuring rising Mississippi rapper Akeem Ali. Released on June 6, 2025, the single arrives alongside a cinematic official music video and serves as a standout track from Snoop’s 21st studio album, Iz It a Crime?, out now via Death Row Records and Gamma.

You Want My All pulses with West Coast attitude, blending classic G-funk, gangsta rap vibes, and confident lyrical swagger. The production features tight rhythmic beats and signature synth flourishes, while Snoop brings seasoned charisma and Akeem Ali injects youthful fire, proving himself a formidable new voice in hip hop.

Lyrically, the song is all about confidence, dominance, and claiming one’s space — themes that both artists deliver with style and clarity. While Snoop reaffirms his place as a living rap legend, Akeem Ali matches the energy with clever bars and undeniable charisma.

Directed with a gritty, stylish visual flair, the music video amplifies the song’s intensity, featuring both artists in high-energy scenes that echo the bold tone of the album. From back-alley cyphers to luxury visuals, the video captures the essence of Iz It a Crime? — a record that’s both a nod to Snoop’s roots and a bold leap forward.