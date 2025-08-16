Slipknot Selling Catalog for $120 Million

Slipknot Reportedly Selling Music Catalog for $120 Million

Slipknot, one of the most influential metal bands of the past two decades, are reportedly in talks to sell their entire music catalog for a staggering $120 million. According to Billboard Pro, discussions are currently underway between the band and HarbourView Equity Partners, a firm that has become increasingly active in acquiring major music rights in recent years.

What’s Included in the Deal

The reported agreement would cover both the publishing royalties and the master recording rights for everything Slipknot have released to date. This means every studio album, live recording, and track from their explosive 1999 self-titled debut through their most recent 2022 release, The End, So Far.

However, the deal will not extend to future Slipknot releases, ensuring the band maintains control over any new music they choose to create going forward.

Uncertainty Over Band Member Involvement

While the $120 million figure is already significant, sources note that the final valuation could shift depending on how many members of the band are included in the agreement. With Slipknot being a nine-member collective, each member’s stake in royalties and rights could drastically influence the overall worth. Reports suggest the deal could increase by as much as 20 times depending on participation.

This uncertainty adds another layer of intrigue, especially given the band’s long-standing reputation for protecting their brand and creative output.

A Turning Point After Roadrunner Records

This potential sale follows Slipknot’s departure from Roadrunner Records, their longtime label, after more than two decades of collaboration. Their 2022 album, The End, So Far, marked the final chapter in that partnership.

For Slipknot, the decision to explore a catalog sale could represent both a financial move and a chance to further control their artistic future outside the traditional label system. With the music industry seeing a surge in catalog acquisitions—Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and others have struck similar deals—Slipknot’s reported negotiations signal the continuing shift in how artists capitalize on their legacies.

Whether this deal is finalized or not, one thing remains clear: Slipknot’s impact on heavy music has made their catalog not only culturally iconic but also financially valuable.