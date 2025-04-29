Shakira Celebrates 20 Years of “Hips Don’t Lie” with Fallon Takeover & Tour Launch

Shakira is bringing the heat in 2025. The global superstar is honoring the 20th anniversary of her chart-topping anthem Hips Don’t Lie with a full-on celebration, headlined by a high-energy performance with Wyclef Jean on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 6. The track, originally released in 2005 as part of her Oral Fixation Vol. 2 album, catapulted her to international superstardom and gave both artists their first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2006.

The Fallon appearance is just the beginning of a month-long Shakira spotlight. On May 8, she’ll sit down with Fallon to discuss the song’s legacy, her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and the upcoming U.S. leg of her world tour. Later this month, fans can also expect a stripped-down performance of her beloved 1996 ballad Antología, making it a nostalgic treat for longtime listeners.

Adding to the excitement, Shakira will launch her North American stadium tour on May 13 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. With massive energy, a fresh album, and a live show that consistently breaks records—$32.9 million in sales from just one month this year—Shakira’s 2025 is already iconic.

- Advertisement -