Selena Gomez’s “My Mind and Me” Inspires Miranda Hart to Share Her Own Health Struggles

Selena Gomez’s heartfelt documentary My Mind and Me has touched countless lives since its 2022 release, but during a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, British comedian Miranda Hart shared just how profoundly it impacted her. Gomez, appearing alongside Hart, was moved to tears as Hart revealed how the documentary gave her the courage to publicly open up about her own chronic illness.

“When I saw your documentary on Apple about your illness struggles, I was thinking, ‘Do I share?’” Hart confessed, referencing Gomez’s vulnerability in discussing her battles with lupus and mental health. Hart, who has been dealing with Lyme disease since her late teens, said Gomez’s bravery encouraged her to share her story in her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You, which chronicles her decades-long struggle with multiple health conditions. “I watched your documentary and thought, ‘Absolutely yes,’ and that’s what kept me writing,” Hart said emotionally.

Gomez, who was sitting next to her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldana and actor Ncuti Gatwa, became visibly emotional as Hart spoke. The actress and singer has previously expressed reservations about releasing My Mind and Me due to its deeply personal nature. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez shared that she almost pulled the project before its release, worried about making herself too vulnerable. “I’m just so nervous… it’s like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose.”

Chronic Illness, Mental Health, and Public Vulnerability

My Mind and Me offers an unflinching look into Gomez’s struggles with lupus, mental health challenges, and the difficulties of navigating fame from an early age. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the documentary is a raw portrayal of Gomez’s journey through her darkest moments, including her diagnosis with bipolar disorder. Her willingness to share her experience has inspired many to speak openly about their own battles with chronic illness and mental health, including Hart, who now feels more empowered to share her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Hart, whose health challenges started with conditions like bronchitis and tonsillitis, was formally diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2020. She shared on the show that watching Gomez’s documentary made her feel seen, even though her world as a comedian differs greatly from Gomez’s career in music and film.

Gomez’s Continued Success and Upcoming Projects

While Selena Gomez was visibly moved by Hart’s words, the star continues to shine in her career. She is receiving rave reviews for her role in the upcoming musical drama Emilia Pérez, where she plays the wife of a cartel leader with a surprising twist. The film, already gaining traction for awards season, showcases Gomez’s talents in a new light. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, set to premiere on Disney Channel on October 29.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Gomez continues to be an advocate for mental health awareness, using her platform to encourage others to seek help and share their stories.

The Power of Vulnerability

Gomez’s documentary has proven that sharing personal struggles, while difficult, can be incredibly powerful. The emotional moment on The Graham Norton Show between Gomez and Hart highlighted how opening up about chronic illness and mental health can inspire others to do the same. For fans of both women, this conversation served as a reminder that even the most famous celebrities experience challenges, and it’s okay to seek support.

As Selena Gomez continues to make waves in her career, her openness about her health struggles remains an inspiration to many, including Miranda Hart, who now feels ready to share her story.