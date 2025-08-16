VASSY & Tigerlily Reignite Tiësto’s Iconic Dance Anthem “Secrets” for Its 10-Year Anniversary

Few tracks in modern dance music have carved as deep a mark as “Secrets” by Tiësto, KSHMR, and VASSY. Released in 2015, the track quickly became a global EDM anthem, topping charts in over 30 countries, earning multi-platinum certifications, and cementing itself as a festival essential. Its euphoric drop and VASSY’s unmistakable vocals carried it into the collective memory of a generation of ravers.

Now, in 2025, the story continues. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of “Secrets,” Australian dance music powerhouses VASSY and Tigerlily have teamed up to deliver a reimagined version of the anthem. Both ranked among Rolling Stone’s “Top 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time” (VASSY at #9, Tigerlily at #47), the duo infuses the track with new vitality while preserving its timeless energy.

The collaboration reflects more than nostalgia—it signals the enduring legacy of EDM’s golden era while pushing the genre forward. VASSY calls the project a way to “honor the record’s incredible legacy while passing the torch to the next generation.” For Tigerlily, the track has been a career touchstone, featured in her sets across four continents.

Their 2025 remix arrives at a moment when the dance scene is evolving rapidly. With festivals back in full force and streaming culture driving global reach, this new rendition ensures “Secrets” continues to soundtrack unforgettable nights for fans old and new.

Some tracks fade. Others, like “Secrets,” evolve—and in the hands of VASSY and Tigerlily, its legacy is now louder than ever.