Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuits: 120 Sexual Abuse Claims Emerge

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is now facing a wave of new lawsuits related to sexual misconduct, with 120 individuals stepping forward to accuse him. Among these, 25 were minors at the time of the alleged abuse. Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney, disclosed the accusations during a virtual press conference, indicating that both men and women, aged between nine and 38, have made claims against Combs.

One particularly shocking allegation involves a nine-year-old boy who reportedly met Diddy at his Bad Boy office in Manhattan during an audition, only to be sexually abused. Other incidents, such as a 14-year-old being coerced into private meetings, further compound the accusations against Combs. The lawyer has noted that most of the cases will be filed in New York and California, where courts are likely to recognize the claims despite the statute of limitations.

Diddy’s legal team has denied all accusations, with his lawyer, Erica Wolff, calling the claims “false and defamatory.” Combs, currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, pleading not guilty to all counts. His next court hearing is set for October 9, as new lawsuits are expected to be filed soon.

This case has drawn immense media attention, with the attorney representing the victims claiming to have evidence that includes pictures, video, and texts, implicating not only Combs but also other powerful figures in the industry.