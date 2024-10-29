Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging and Assaulting a 10-Year-Old Boy

New sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently held in a Brooklyn federal prison awaiting trial. One of the most alarming claims comes from an accuser who alleges he was drugged and assaulted by Combs in a New York hotel in 2005 when he was only 10 years old.

The young accuser is represented by Texas attorney Tony Bubzee, who states he represents a total of 120 clients in similar cases, alongside California attorney Andrew Van Arsdale. According to the lawsuit, the victim was taken to Manhattan by his parents to meet record executives, including Combs, when he was offered a drug-laced drink. The complaint details that Diddy allegedly told the child, “sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do,” before assaulting him.

The legal documents describe a harrowing scene in which the child, after resisting, was forcibly assaulted and left unconscious. Upon waking, he found himself injured and traumatized. Although he confided in his parents, they were reportedly too frightened of the consequences to take any action, leading to severe long-term emotional repercussions for the victim, including depression and anxiety.

- Advertisement -

Combs’ legal team has responded by criticizing the motivations behind the lawsuits, suggesting that the attorneys involved are seeking media attention rather than the truth. They have asserted that Diddy has never committed sexual assault against anyone, emphasizing their confidence in the legal process to reveal the truth.

This lawsuit is not the only one filed recently. Another individual, now an adult, claims he was assaulted by Combs in 2008 when he was 17 years old during a private meeting associated with the reality show Making the Band. The accuser alleges that Combs, with the assistance of a bodyguard, engaged in sexual misconduct, stating he was testing the limits of the aspiring artist’s willingness to succeed in the music industry.

Should Diddy be found guilty of these allegations, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years, potentially resulting in life imprisonment, marking a critical moment in the unfolding legal saga surrounding the music mogul.