Sam Mendes is pulling out all the stops for The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. The acclaimed director has officially announced the actresses portraying the wives of the Fab Four in his highly anticipated 2028 biopic series. The lineup is a mix of established stars and rising talent, promising to add depth and nuance to the legendary band’s story.

The Wives Join the Spotlight

Sony Pictures revealed that Saoirse Ronan will play Linda McCartney, the celebrated photographer and musician who became Paul McCartney’s partner and creative collaborator after the Beatles split. Mia McKenna-Bruce takes on the role of Ringo Starr’s first wife, Maureen Cox Starkey, a fan-turned-partner whose romance with Starr began in Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club.

Anna Sawai, known for her Emmy-nominated performance in Shōgun, will portray Yoko Ono, the Japanese avant-garde artist who profoundly influenced John Lennon’s life and music. Finally, Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) steps into the shoes of Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s muse and model, whose life intersected with the Beatles’ growing fascination with Eastern culture and spirituality.

“Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right,” Mendes said. “And I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure.”

The Fab Four on Screen

The Beatles themselves are played by a stellar quartet of actors: Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Each film focuses on one Beatle, exploring their personal and professional journeys.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps and The Beatles have authorized the scripted portrayal of their lives and music, making these films a landmark cinematic event. Mendes will direct from scripts by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne, though which writer handles each film has yet to be revealed.

Why This Cast Matters

The casting choices highlight Mendes’ commitment to authenticity and storytelling depth. Saoirse Ronan, a four-time Academy Award nominee, brings gravitas and emotional nuance to Linda McCartney’s role, while Wood and Sawai are both praised for their ability to embody complex, real-life figures. McKenna-Bruce, fresh off Cannes acclaim for How to Have Sex, promises a grounded portrayal of Maureen Cox, connecting audiences to the Beatles’ human side.

This mix of talent bridges generations of cinema fans, echoing how the Beatles’ music continues to resonate decades after their heyday. Fans can expect not only performances that honor the Beatles’ legacy but also vivid depictions of the women who shaped their lives.

The Beatles’ Story Retold

Cox, Eastman, Ono, and Boyd each played unique roles in the Beatles’ history:

Maureen Cox : Married Ringo Starr in 1965, raised three children, and remained a beloved figure in Beatles lore.

Linda McCartney : Met Paul in 1967, formed Wings with him after the Beatles split, and became an influential photographer and advocate for animal rights.

Yoko Ono : Met Lennon at an art exhibition in London, forging a lifelong personal and creative partnership.

Pattie Boyd: Met Harrison during A Hard Day’s Night filming, later inspiring hits like “Something” and fostering his interest in Eastern mysticism.

Mendes’ films promise to explore these lives with sensitivity, providing fans and new audiences alike a richer understanding of the Beatles’ world beyond the music.

What’s Next

Sony Pictures plans to release all four films in April 2028, creating a cinematic Beatles marathon that is expected to draw global attention. As the release approaches, additional cast announcements — including figures like manager Brian Epstein, producer George Martin, and sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar — are expected, filling out the rich historical tapestry of the Fab Four era.

For Beatles fans, cinema lovers, and music historians, Mendes’ ambitious project is shaping up to be a definitive screen portrayal of one of history’s most iconic bands.

