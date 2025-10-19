Sabrina Carpenter is on a winning streak — and last night, she took over Saturday Night Live to prove there’s nothing she can’t do. Pulling double duty as both host and musical guest on the October 18 episode, the 26-year-old pop powerhouse performed two standout tracks from her latest chart-topping album, Man’s Best Friend: the sultry single “Manchild” and the explosive “Nobody’s Son.”

A Pop Star and a Comedian Walk Into Studio 8H

Carpenter made her SNL hosting debut with the confidence of someone who’s been doing late-night for years. In her opening monologue, she poked fun at the internet frenzy over her Man’s Best Friend album cover, quipping, “What people don’t realize is that’s just how they cropped it. If you zoom out, it’s clearly a picture from the [SNL] 50th anniversary special of Bowen Yang helping me up by the hair after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line.”

She then leaned all the way into her “horny popstar” persona, joking, “I’m not just horny — I’m also turned on and sexually charged,” before engaging in some very Sabrina-style flirty crowd work that ended with Keenan Thompson almost “arresting” her mid-monologue. Classic SNL chaos.

‘Manchild’: A Bedroom Fantasy in Real Time

For her first performance, Carpenter turned the SNL stage into a dreamy bedroom set, wearing a white T-shirt and pink SNL-branded underwear. She crooned “Manchild” into a hairbrush microphone, blending sass and vulnerability in a way that’s become her signature.

The performance oozed personality — cheeky, controlled, and slightly unhinged in the best way. It was pure pop theatre, proof that she’s mastered the art of turning irony into intimacy.

“Manchild,” which already topped the Billboard Hot 100 in June, has become Carpenter’s defining single of 2025 — part empowerment anthem, part flirty diss track, and totally viral on TikTok.

‘Nobody’s Son’: Chaos, Karate, and Two F-Bombs

Things got even wilder when Carpenter reappeared in a glittering white karate gi and black belt for the dojo-themed performance of “Nobody’s Son.”

The reggae-pop track turned into a live-action explosion — literally. Carpenter broke wooden boards, knocked down black belts, and dropped two F-bombs that somehow aired uncensored on NBC’s live feed and Peacock’s simulcast. (The West Coast didn’t get quite the same experience — the network muted them in later airings.)

The unapologetic chaos was peak Sabrina: fun, unpredictable, and fully self-aware.

Sketch Queen Energy

Beyond the music, Carpenter threw herself into sketches that showed off her comedic instincts — playing everything from a 12-year-old podcast bro to a delusional girlboss motivational speaker with a head injury. She even reprised her role in the recurring “Domingo” sketch, this time leading the episode’s cold open.

Her range — from sharp punchlines to self-deprecating weirdness — earned her a rare kind of SNL respect. Not every pop star can pull that off without looking like they’re trying too hard. Carpenter did it effortlessly.

From Disney Roots to Pop’s Main Stage

Carpenter’s rise from Disney alum to global pop provocateur has been wild to watch. Her Man’s Best Friend era has fully cemented her as one of Gen Z’s most dynamic voices — a master of blending humor, heartbreak, and sex appeal with zero shame.

Her SNL appearance marks her third overall, following her May 2024 musical guest spot and her cameo during this year’s SNL 50th Anniversary Special, where she duetted with Paul Simon on “Homeward Bound.”

Now, she’s back on the road with her Short n’ Sweet Tour, newly extended to promote Man’s Best Friend, with stops across North America through late November.

Why It Matters

Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL takeover isn’t just another promo stop — it’s a cultural checkpoint. It’s proof she’s moved beyond being a pop newcomer into a full-blown entertainment force who can host, perform, and absolutely own the moment.

With each era, she’s rewriting what a modern pop star looks like — funny, fearless, and totally online.

