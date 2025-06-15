Roger Waters Brings “This Is Not A Drill – Live From Prague” to Cinemas Worldwide

Roger Waters, the legendary co-founder of Pink Floyd, returns to cinemas this summer with “This Is Not A Drill – Live from Prague The Movie”. Shot during his electrifying May 2023 performance at the O2 Arena in Prague, the film premieres worldwide on July 23, 2025, via Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision.

Billed as his “first farewell tour”, the concert film captures Waters at his most bold and unapologetic. Directed by longtime collaborator Sean Evans, this 8K cinematic production is not just a visual and musical spectacle—it’s a raw, urgent political manifesto. Waters dedicates the performance “to our brothers and sisters around the world fighting the existential battle for the soul of humanity.”

The setlist features 20 iconic songs from the Pink Floyd and Roger Waters catalogs, including “Us & Them”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Wish You Were Here”, and “Is This The Life We Really Want?”, along with a stunning performance of his latest track, “The Bar”.

A physical and digital release of the live show’s soundtrack arrives on August 1, 2025, via Legacy Recordings, available in 4 LP, 2 CD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital formats.

Produced by Belair and Seamus Blake, the film is a multi-sensory experience with enhanced audio mixing and a razor-sharp message: to love, protect, and share our planet. As Waters himself puts it, “What do you want? A quote? Alright, errr… THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Tickets are available now at www.rogerwaters.film. Don’t miss what could be one of the last epic statements from a rock visionary.

Roger Waters – “Wish You Were Here” – from This Is Not A Drill: Live from Prague