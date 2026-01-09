Robyn Announces New Album “Sexistential” Out March 27

Robyn doesn’t do comebacks. She does re-entries. Quiet ones. Precise ones. And usually, devastating in the best way.

After seven years of studio silence following 2018’s Honey, the Swedish pop icon has announced her ninth album, Sexistential, arriving March 27. It’s a title that sounds like a meme, a philosophy, and a late-night thought spiral all at once. Very Robyn.

At not even 47, she’s already clocked over three decades in music. Her debut Robyn Is Here landed back in 1995, long before pop stars were expected to reinvent themselves every TikTok cycle. Since then, she’s mastered the art of disappearing and returning only when she actually has something to say.

And Sexistential definitely has things to say.

So far, Robyn has shared three tracks from the album. The first, “Talk to Me,” was written during the pandemic, when physical closeness was off the table. The song leans into intimacy through conversation, desire sparked by words rather than touch. Minimal, tense, quietly seductive.

Then came “Dopamine,” a sharp, restless cut that later received a remix from Jamie xx, pushing it deeper into club territory. It feels like chemistry breaking down in real time. Clinical but emotional. A brain-on-fire kind of track.

The boldest statement so far is the title track, “Sexistential.” Here, Robyn raps about her pregnancy through IVF, flipping expectations with the confidence of someone who’s long stopped caring about pop’s invisible rulebook. She’s openly cited André 3000 as inspiration, referencing his recent comment about having “nothing left to rap about except colonoscopies.” Robyn heard that and raised him IVF bars instead.

That’s growth. That’s freedom.

Describing the album, Robyn paints a cinematic image. Sexistential is, in her words, “an alien spaceship entering the atmosphere at high speed and crashing on landing.” Translation: exploration, overload, then impact. Emotional re-entry.

She frames the record as a journey outward and then sharply inward, a reckoning with experience, body, desire, and selfhood. The title started as an inside joke before turning into a full-blown philosophy. Sensuality as survival instinct. Curiosity as purpose.

For Robyn, staying “excited” isn’t just about sex. It’s about attraction to life itself. To sound. To movement. To ideas. And refusing to let that spark get buried under expectation or age or industry noise.

