Rihanna Unleashes Savage X Fenty Summer 2025 Campaign with Bold Poolside Shoot

Rihanna is back to claim summer 2025 with the explosive launch of her Savage X Fenty summer collection—delivering a campaign that’s equal parts fashion-forward and unapologetically sensual.

Shot poolside with a bold, sun-drenched aesthetic, the campaign features Rihanna flaunting new seasonal designs from her lingerie and loungewear empire. From barely-there lace to tropical-inspired textures, the looks celebrate body confidence, freedom, and the fierce energy Savage X Fenty is known for.

The campaign’s visual narrative leans into vibrant summertime fantasy: glossy tiles, radiant lighting, and Rihanna commanding the camera in full control. With sultry stares and effortless charisma, she once again proves she’s not just a creator—she’s the muse.

- Advertisement -

But it’s her cheeky caption that caught fans by surprise: “Me playing ‘hide the belly’ all through this shoot! A naughty summer is coming.” The photoshoot was done before Rihanna publicly revealed her third pregnancy, adding a clever layer of playfulness to the sensual series.

it’s me playing “hide the baby bump” whole shoot!

boutta be a cheeky summer ☀️🍑 new mosaic floral lace @SavageXFenty just dropped! pic.twitter.com/wuFINd0bju — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 30, 2025

This latest drop continues Savage X Fenty’s tradition of inclusivity and statement-making design. Since its launch, the brand has transformed the lingerie industry by merging bold fashion with diverse representation—and Rihanna’s direct involvement in every detail makes each release feel personal and powerful.

With the summer 2025 campaign, Rihanna once again blends her iconic style with business genius, giving fans a collection designed to own the season. Savage, sizzling, and unapologetically Rihanna.