back to top
Greek Edition

Rihanna Shares Hilarious Parenting Moment on Instagram – A Relatable Mom Hack for Her Kids

The Grammy-winning pop star uses a funny video to capture the attention of her kids, RZA and Riot, with a banana filter.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Rihanna

Rihanna, the Grammy-winning pop icon, might dominate the music charts and fashion world, but when it comes to her kids, she’s just like any other mom trying to get their attention. On April 27, she shared a hilarious Instagram Stories video featuring a banana filter on her face, with a caption that read, “Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me.” The clip, set to H.E.R.’s 2016 track “Focus,” was a lighthearted way to show how her sons, RZA (2) and Riot (20 months), were not paying attention to her, even though they adore the fruit.

The video gave fans a glimpse into Rihanna’s everyday life as a mother, showing that despite being a world-renowned superstar, she experiences the same parenting challenges as any other mom. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna opened up about how her two boys are developing their own unique personalities. She described RZA as “magical,” with a love for music, melody, and books, while Riot, her younger son, is “just hilarious” and already showing an interest in singing.

Despite the playful video, Rihanna’s partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, shared that their kids are developing in their own ways. He mentioned that RZA is a book lover and “stays to himself,” while Riot is a social butterfly who loves getting attention from his older brother.

- Advertisement -

Rihanna’s Instagram video serves as a reminder that even superstars have to get creative to make their kids listen. The relatable mom hack, combined with her signature sense of humor, gives fans a sweet insight into her life behind the spotlight.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, April 28, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved