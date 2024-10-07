Rich Homie Quan’s Posthumous Album “Forever Goin In” Drops with 35 Tracks, Featuring 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, and More

Rich Homie Quan‘s highly anticipated posthumous album, Forever Goin In, has officially been released, featuring 35 tracks that pay tribute to his musical legacy. The project, announced just hours before its release, includes collaborations with artists like 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, Skilla Baby, Plies, and Sukihana. Fans were treated to the new album just a month after Quan’s tragic death at age 34 from an accidental overdose.

The album showcases some of the rapper’s last work, blending solo efforts with star-studded features. His father and manager, Corey Lamar, revealed that Quan left behind a treasure trove of unreleased music, with over 2,000 tracks in the vault. “Quan had just finished a 20-25 track project before his passing,” Lamar explained, ensuring that his son’s music will continue to live on.

Forever Goin In includes the previously released single “Song Cry” and 34 other tracks, which eerily mirror the rapper’s age at the time of his death. In an Instagram post, Rich Homie Quan’s team shared a poignant message: “Bonus 1 extra [track], because tomorrow will forever be a celebration. My GIF[T] to my Fans.”

Rich Homie Quan passed away on September 5, 2024, after being found unresponsive in his Atlanta home. His death was ruled as an accidental overdose, with fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine found in his system. Despite his untimely passing, Quan’s music continues to impact fans around the world, leaving a lasting legacy in the rap scene.

Fans can listen to Forever Goin In now on all major streaming platforms, ensuring that the late rapper’s voice and creative spirit continue to resonate in the music industry.