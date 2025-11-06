Radiohead Shake Up Madrid Setlist With 14 Rare Tracks

If there’s one thing Radiohead never do, it’s repeat themselves. After launching their long-awaited 2025 tour with a setlist that leaned into nostalgia and precision, Thom Yorke and company completely rewired the experience the very next night in Madrid — and fans are losing their minds.

The band’s second show, held at the Movistar Arena, featured 14 songs not played during the tour’s debut, proving this is no cookie-cutter stadium run. Instead, Radiohead are giving each city its own heartbeat — and a few deep cuts no one saw coming.

A Radical Reset

Yorke had teased earlier that he sent his bandmates a 65-song list to rehearse — including long-shelved gems from across their discography. Now we’re seeing the result: a tour that’s unpredictable, alive, and full of rediscoveries.

Where the opening night began with Let Down, Madrid’s crowd got a jolt right from the start: the ferocious 2 + 2 = 5 from Hail to the Thief, followed by The Bends — a track that immediately threw the set back to their guitar-driven roots. From there, it was a shapeshifting journey through eras, tones, and emotions.

Setlist Surprises and Deep Cuts

Fans quickly realized this wasn’t just a shuffled playlist. The Madrid setlist included several songs that hadn’t been played live in over a decade, such as Jigsaw Falling Into Place (absent for 15 years), Nice Dream, and Planet Telex (dormant for eight).

Other highlights included a haunting sequence of Nude, Reckoner, and Airbag — a trio that showcased Radiohead’s evolution from the ethereal textures of In Rainbows to the postmodern beauty of OK Computer.

The main set closed in classic Radiohead fashion, with Exit Music (For a Film) leading into a transcendent Street Spirit (Fade Out) — a one-two emotional gut punch that left the crowd stunned and teary-eyed.

The Birthday Encore

For the encore, Thom Yorke turned frontman duties into master of ceremonies, leading fans in a spontaneous “happy birthday” for guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who turned 54 that night.

Then, as if the celebration wasn’t enough, the band launched into a run of fan favorites: Weird Fishes/Arpeggi, Planet Telex, Present Tense, The Daily Mail, and of course, Paranoid Android.

They closed the night with Everything In Its Right Place, its hypnotic loops echoing through the arena like a final reminder that even after 30 years, Radiohead’s magic still defies gravity.

Why This Matters

In a touring era where most major acts deliver near-identical setlists night after night, Radiohead’s approach feels refreshingly subversive. It recalls the spirit of jam bands like Phish or The Cure’s sprawling live ethos — artists who treat touring not as repetition, but as reinvention.

This strategy doesn’t just reward superfans (who now have a reason to attend multiple shows). It also cements Radiohead’s identity as one of the few remaining bands that still take risks on stage — not just in the studio.

As one fan tweeted after the Madrid gig: “You never know what you’re going to get, and that’s the thrill. Radiohead make live music feel alive again.”

What’s Next for the Tour

With the band still early in their run, expectations for the next dates are sky-high. If Madrid was any indication, no two nights will be the same — and each will peel back another layer of Radiohead’s vast, shape-shifting catalog.

Rumors already hint that The National Anthem, How to Disappear Completely, and Talk Show Host might be on deck for upcoming stops. But if you know Radiohead, you also know: predicting them is impossible.

And maybe that’s the point.

Takeaway

For a generation that’s grown used to algorithmic playlists and setlist predictability, Radiohead’s Madrid performance was a reminder that music is meant to surprise you. It’s a living thing — and they’re still its masters.

FAQ Section

Q1: How many new songs did Radiohead play in Madrid?

They added 14 tracks not featured in the tour’s opening show, including rare performances of Jigsaw Falling Into Place, Nice Dream, and Planet Telex.

Q2: Where did Radiohead perform in Madrid?

The concert took place at the Movistar Arena on the second night of their 2025 tour.

Q3: Are Radiohead changing their setlist every night?

So far, yes. With over 60 songs reportedly rehearsed, the band seems committed to offering each city a unique experience.