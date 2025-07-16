Queens of the Stone Age to Headline SEMA Fest 2025 in Las Vegas

Queens of the Stone Age will officially headline SEMA Fest 2025, the third edition of the high-octane music and motorsports festival, set for November 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show coincides with the final day of the iconic SEMA Show, the world’s largest automotive aftermarket trade event.

Joining QOTSA on stage will be The Black Crowes and Neon Trees, delivering a powerful blend of rock and alternative energy to fans and car enthusiasts alike. The event offers more than just live music—attendees will experience drifting demos, motorsports showcases, custom car displays, and access to industry-level automotive exhibitions.

Presale tickets launch Wednesday, July 16, starting at just $65, with general sales beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 AM Pacific via the SEMA Fest official website. Fans can choose from General Admission, VIP concert access, or combo passes that include access to both the festival and the exclusive Friday public opening of the indoor SEMA Show.

“SEMA Fest brings the excitement of car culture and live music together like never before,” said SEMA VP of Events Tom Gattuso. “The opportunity to walk the show floor and rock out to top-tier bands makes this an unforgettable experience.”

Whether you’re a gearhead, a music fanatic, or both, SEMA Fest 2025 promises a one-of-a-kind weekend where rock anthems meet revving engines in the heart of Las Vegas.