Paul McCartney Got Back 2025 Tour: Full North American Dates Announced

Paul McCartney is officially returning to North America in 2025 with a fresh leg of his iconic Got Back Tour. This marks the Beatles legend’s first full North American tour since 2022. The 19-date trek kicks off September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, and wraps with a two-night finale at Chicago’s United Center on November 24 and 25.

Titled Got Back 2025, the tour features stops in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Montreal, Pittsburgh, and more. McCartney, 83, remains an unstoppable live performer, having recently played three sold-out shows at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom and made a surprise appearance at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Notably, the tour will mark McCartney’s first performances in Palm Desert and Albuquerque.

This North American run is an extension of McCartney’s 2022 Got Back U.S. tour and its internationally acclaimed successors across Australia, South America, Mexico, and Europe through 2024. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist packed with Beatles classics, Wings hits, and solo gems.

- Advertisement -

Presale for Got Back 2025 starts July 15 at 10 a.m. local time via McCartney’s official site. General ticket sales open July 18 through Ticketmaster, with additional availability on resale platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Demand will be high, and early registration is encouraged. With McCartney’s proven record of sold-out stadiums and unforgettable performances, Got Back 2025 promises to be one of the year’s unmissable concert events.

Sept. 29: Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4: Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11: Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Oct. 14: Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

Oct. 17: Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 29: New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 3: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 6: Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 8: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 17: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 18: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 21: Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Nov. 24: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 25: Chicago, IL @ United Center