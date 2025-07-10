Fred again.. Drops “Victory Lap Two” Remix Featuring Denzel Curry: A 2025 Summer Banger

Fred again.. just dropped a turbocharged remix of his latest hit, and it’s already making waves. “Victory Lap Two,” released on July 9, brings in Florida rapper Denzel Curry, who jumps on the track with razor-sharp verses about ambition, hustle, and impact. His line about turning heads “like The Exorcist” sets the tone for this intense rework.

The remix builds on the momentum of the original “Victory Lap,” which was released on June 17 during a surprise livestream performance in New York with Skepta. The event culminated in a sold-out pop-up show at Brooklyn Paramount and streamed live to a global audience on Twitch. The track was Fred’s first official release of 2025 and marked a creative reunion with Skepta and newcomer PlaqueBoyMax, who returns for the remix.

In typical Fred again.. fashion, the remix came about organically. On social media, Fred shared behind-the-scenes moments of Denzel Curry recording his verse, saying, “Victory lappeddddd… the people spoke, and obviii we agreed.” His excitement is palpable, showing how fan demand helped shape the direction of this release.

Fred also reminisced on how the original track made its way into Skepta’s Glastonbury set—crafted on the fly while Fred was traveling. The song’s fast-paced journey from studio to stage was “one of the most satisfying moments” of his career, he said.

Now on tour across Asia with dates through July in Singapore, Bali, and Tokyo, Fred again.. continues to define what a live-electronic crossover artist can be—turning spontaneous inspiration into unforgettable music moments.