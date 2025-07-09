back to top
Ozzy Osbourne’s Farewell Concert Raises $190 Million for Children and Parkinson’s Research

“Back to the Beginning” becomes the most impactful night in metal history

By Echo Langford
In
Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Back to the Beginning Farewell Concert 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Back to the Beginning Farewell Concert 2025 - photo via youtube screenshot

Ozzy Osbourne’s final live performance, Back to the Beginning, wasn’t just a milestone in rock history—it turned into one of the most generous acts in music.

Held in Birmingham, the historic hometown of heavy metal, the event marked Ozzy’s emotional farewell to the stage. With 40,000 fans in attendance and nearly 6 million viewers streaming the event, it quickly became one of the biggest concerts of the year. But the most powerful impact came offstage: the show raised an astonishing $190 million, which will be donated to three charities.

According to the BBC, the funds will support Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s, a cause close to Ozzy’s heart since his diagnosis in 2019. The announcement was made by none other than Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), who curated the show’s lineup and called it “the greatest day in metal history” in an emotional social media post.

The fundraising effort adds even more weight to what was already an unforgettable night. Heavyweights from across the rock and metal worlds united to honor Ozzy’s unmatched legacy, while fans from every corner of the globe tuned in to witness the end of an era.

Sheeba Ali, head of fundraising at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, said: “It was a wonderful surprise—we’re absolutely over the moon.”

With Back to the Beginning, Ozzy proved that his legacy extends far beyond music. He left the stage not only as a metal icon but as a beacon of hope and compassion.

