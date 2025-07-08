Oasis ‘Complete Studio Album Collection’ Box Set Launches Ahead of 2025 Reunion Tour

British rock legends Oasis are back in full force. Just days after Liam and Noel Gallagher’s emotional reunion on stage after 16 years, the band announced the release of the ‘Oasis: Complete Studio Album Collection’—a definitive box set celebrating their iconic catalog.

The announcement comes as the group kicks off their monumental ‘Live 25’ reunion tour, which saw packed stadiums in Cardiff last weekend and is set to continue with five sold-out nights at Manchester’s Heaton Park. Fans around the globe are thrilled, and the box set is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest bands in UK music history.

The collection, available in CD and 180g vinyl formats, includes every studio album: Definitely Maybe (1994), (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (1995), Be Here Now (1997), Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002), Don’t Believe The Truth (2005), and Dig Out Your Soul (2008). The much-loved B-sides compilation The Masterplan is also part of the release.

Set to drop on August 22, 2025, the CD box set is priced at £60, while the premium vinyl edition is £250. For collectors, an Amazon exclusive gold reissue adds extra shine to the release.

As anticipation builds for the remaining tour dates, Oasis fans now have the perfect way to relive every anthem and era. Whether you’re a day-one follower or discovering their sound for the first time, this box set captures the band’s legacy in full.