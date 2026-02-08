After a seven-year wait for a new studio body of work, Swedish pop visionary Robyn is reclaiming the dance floor. Following the announcement of her ninth studio album, Sexistential, the “Dancing On My Own” singer has revealed a massive 2026 world tour that spans four continents and features some of the most prestigious arenas in the music industry.

This marks Robyn’s first major touring cycle since 2019, signaling a high-energy comeback for an artist who has spent decades redefining the boundaries of electronic pop.

A New Era: Sexistential

The upcoming album, Sexistential, arrives on March 27 via the Young label. To build momentum, Robyn has already released three singles that showcase her evolving sound:

“Dopamine” : A track that gained extra club traction through a remix by Jamie xx.

“Talk to Me” : A pulse-pounding follow-up.

“Sexistential”: The bold title track that sets the tone for this new chapter.

Global Itinerary: From Stockholm to Sydney

The tour kicks off on June 24 in Dublin before weaving through the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. A significant highlight of the summer leg includes a triumphant three-night residency at the Avicii Arena in her hometown of Stockholm.

In September, the production crosses the Atlantic for a North American run, hitting major markets like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before heading to Australia in November to close out the year.

A Masterclass in Curated Support

Robyn has never been one to follow standard industry tropes, and her choice of opening acts reflects her deep ties to the underground and alternative electronic scenes. The “Sexistential” tour features a revolving door of high-caliber talent, including:

Pop Icons & Peers: Lykke Li, Peaches, and Romy (of The xx).

Electronic Innovators: 808 State, Smerz, and horsegiirL.

Rising Stars: Erika de Casier, Saya Gray, Grace Ives, and Nourished by Time.

Full Tour Dates: 2026

Europe & UK (June – July)

June 24: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 26: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

June 27: Manchester, England – Co-op Live

June 30: Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

July 01: Paris, France – Adidas Arena

July 03: London, England – The O2

July 08: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

July 11: Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

July 14: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

July 16: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

July 17: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

July 18: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

North America (September)

September 08: Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

September 10: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 12: Chicago, IL – United Center

September 15: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

September 19: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

September 23: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Italy & Australia (October – November)

October 30: Turin, Italy – C2C Festival

November 21: Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

November 24: Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

