After a seven-year wait for a new studio body of work, Swedish pop visionary Robyn is reclaiming the dance floor. Following the announcement of her ninth studio album, Sexistential, the “Dancing On My Own” singer has revealed a massive 2026 world tour that spans four continents and features some of the most prestigious arenas in the music industry.
This marks Robyn’s first major touring cycle since 2019, signaling a high-energy comeback for an artist who has spent decades redefining the boundaries of electronic pop.
A New Era: Sexistential
The upcoming album, Sexistential, arrives on March 27 via the Young label. To build momentum, Robyn has already released three singles that showcase her evolving sound:
-
“Dopamine”: A track that gained extra club traction through a remix by Jamie xx.
-
“Talk to Me”: A pulse-pounding follow-up.
-
“Sexistential”: The bold title track that sets the tone for this new chapter.
Global Itinerary: From Stockholm to Sydney
The tour kicks off on June 24 in Dublin before weaving through the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. A significant highlight of the summer leg includes a triumphant three-night residency at the Avicii Arena in her hometown of Stockholm.
In September, the production crosses the Atlantic for a North American run, hitting major markets like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before heading to Australia in November to close out the year.
A Masterclass in Curated Support
Robyn has never been one to follow standard industry tropes, and her choice of opening acts reflects her deep ties to the underground and alternative electronic scenes. The “Sexistential” tour features a revolving door of high-caliber talent, including:
-
Pop Icons & Peers: Lykke Li, Peaches, and Romy (of The xx).
-
Electronic Innovators: 808 State, Smerz, and horsegiirL.
-
Rising Stars: Erika de Casier, Saya Gray, Grace Ives, and Nourished by Time.
Full Tour Dates: 2026
Europe & UK (June – July)
-
June 24: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
-
June 26: Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
-
June 27: Manchester, England – Co-op Live
-
June 30: Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena
-
July 01: Paris, France – Adidas Arena
-
July 03: London, England – The O2
-
July 08: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
-
July 11: Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
-
July 14: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
-
July 16: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
-
July 17: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
-
July 18: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
North America (September)
-
September 08: Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
-
September 10: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
-
September 12: Chicago, IL – United Center
-
September 15: Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
-
September 19: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
-
September 23: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Italy & Australia (October – November)
-
October 30: Turin, Italy – C2C Festival
-
November 21: Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
-
November 24: Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
https://www.instagram.com/p/DUa7MlijLA8/