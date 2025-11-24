The grief over Gary “Mani” Mounfield’s sudden passing has been echoing all week across the music world. First came the online tributes from musicians, friends, and fans. This weekend, though, the mourning moved exactly where Mani always belonged: onto the stage.

Oasis Honor “Our Friend, Our Hero” in São Paulo

During their massive show at Estadio MorumBis in São Paulo, the Oasis crowd expected the usual roar. What they didn’t expect was Liam Gallagher stopping the momentum to honor “a friend, a hero,” dedicating a song that shaped an entire generation: Live Forever.

As the band began the opening chords, Mani’s image lit up the giant screens behind them. Thousands of fans stood completely still, watching the late bassist’s face drift across the stage like a final encore he never got to play.

By the end of the track, emotion had already taken over the stadium. Gallagher, not known for holding back, went straight into Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, announcing that the second song was also for Mani. The gesture hit heavy. Oasis and Mani shared decades of intertwined history in the Manchester scene, from Stone Roses to Britpop’s explosion. Seeing the band salute him live felt like closing a circle.

Primal Scream Pay Tribute in Manchester

Meanwhile, back in Manchester, the city that raised Mani and shaped his legend, Primal Scream paid their own respects. This one was personal. Mani played with the band from 1996 to 2011, becoming a core part of their sound, their shows, and their spirit.

During their set, Primal Scream dedicated I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have to him. As the first notes hit, a backdrop featuring Mani’s image dropped behind them, transforming the stage into a quiet memorial in motion. Fans in attendance described the moment as raw, intimate, and unmistakably Manchester: emotional without slipping into sentimentality.

Bassist Simone Butler later summed up the night on her social pages, calling it “a special and emotional evening.” Coming from the musician who took the bass role after Mani, the words carried even more weight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRZz1GeDUmW/

A Legacy That Refuses To Fade

Mani wasn’t just a bassist. He was a pillar of the Manchester music ecosystem, a connector between scenes, bands, and generations. From the Stone Roses’ psychedelic swagger to Primal Scream’s genre-bending fire, his sound shaped eras. His presence on and off stage made him one of those musicians other musicians adored.

That’s why these tributes hit different. They weren’t PR gestures or expected rituals. They were genuine moments of community — the kind that only happen when a scene loses someone who mattered deeply.

Two bands on two different continents dedicated their stage time to the same man. That says everything. Gary “Mani” Mounfield didn’t just play bass. He built an entire musical lineage. And this weekend, the world played it back to him, loud and honest, the way Manchester would’ve wanted.

FAQ

1. How did Oasis honor Gary “Mani” Mounfield onstage?

They performed Live Forever with Mani’s image on the screens, then dedicated Rock ‘n’ Roll Star to him as well.

2. What tribute did Primal Scream pay to Mani in Manchester?

They dedicated I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have, unveiling a backdrop with Mani’s image.

3. Which bands did Mani play with?

He was the bassist for the Stone Roses and later for Primal Scream from 1996 to 2011.