Oasis 2025 Reunion Tour: Liam Gallagher Shuts Down Green Room Feud Rumors

Liam Gallagher has put an end to fresh rumors about backstage drama on the upcoming Oasis 2025 reunion tour—with a classic Liam-style mic drop.

After The Sun reported that tour organizers plan to keep Liam and Noel Gallagher in separate green rooms, guest lists, and even after-parties to prevent any fallout, Liam took to X on May 3 to dismantle the speculation. His response? Sharp, unapologetic, and 100% Gallagher: “After-parties are for idiots,” he posted. “After the gigs, I go straight to bed for beauty sleep—sex appeal like this doesn’t maintain itself chatting rubbish with morons.”

The tour, already set for 41 dates across multiple continents, marks the long-awaited reunion of one of Britain’s most iconic rock bands. While Oasis’ famously fiery sibling dynamic has been the subject of headlines for decades, recent sightings of Liam and Noel at the Mildmay Club in London suggest that, at the very least, they’re talking—possibly filming promo material for the tour, or maybe even working on a campaign for a sportswear brand.

Despite the history, the 2025 tour boasts a near-original lineup: Liam and Noel are joined by Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and Joey Waronker on drums. Support acts include Richard Ashcroft, Cast, Cage The Elephant, and Ball Park Music—an indie rock lover’s dream bill.

Whether or not the brothers can stay civil backstage remains to be seen, but Liam’s latest post proves he’s focused on the music, not the drama. Fans, meanwhile, are gearing up for what could be the most explosive reunion in recent rock history.

As Liam might put it—less gossip, more guitars.

