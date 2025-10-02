Trent Reznor and company are turning up the pressure again. Nine Inch Nails have announced a fresh 20-date North American leg of the Peel It Back Tour, kicking Feb. 5 in New Orleans and closing March 16 in Sacramento. It’s a clean run through arenas — TD Garden, Chase Center, Prudential Center and more — with Boys Noize along for the ride as the exclusive support.

For a band that has balanced cinematic scoring and arena grime in recent years, this run is equal parts celebration and reminder: Nine Inch Nails remain a live force, and they’re bringing a lot of new music with them.

What they’re promoting: Tron: Ares and a return to the NIN banner

While Reznor and Atticus Ross have made a name scoring films, the recent Tron: Ares soundtrack (a sprawling 24-track release) lands squarely under the Nine Inch Nails moniker — and the band is leaning into it. Tracks like “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” and the cinematic “Who Wants to Live Forever” suggest Reznor is grafting his film textures back onto NIN’s industrial backbone. This tour doubles as a spotlight for that soundtrack and a statement that the band’s creative engine hasn’t slowed since Ghosts VI: Locusts (2020).

A few inside cues fans will care about

The touring unit has had some personnel drama this year: a drummer swap with Foo Fighters brought Josh Freese back into the fold while Ilan Rubin moved across. For superfans this matters — Freese’s punch changes how classic cuts breathe live, and it hints at a setlist that can swing from visceral hits to deep, textural soundtrack moments.

Boys Noize as opener is smart casting: his electro-punk energy complements Reznor’s harder edges and primes the crowd for a night that will likely stitch old favourites, deep cuts, and new film-inspired pieces into one relentless set.

Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails 2026 “Peel It Back” North American Tour

Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb 11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb 13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb 16 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Feb 20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Mar 01 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Mar 03 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mar 09 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

How to get tickets

Tickets for this first 2026 leg go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 12 PM local time for each market. Official ticket links and presale details are available through the band’s websiteband’s website — expect standard VIP packages and dynamic pricing. Given the arena scale and NIN’s cross-generational pull, shows may move fast.

Why this leg matters (industry & fan angle)

Between film scores and festival runs, Nine Inch Nails have quietly built two lanes: the dense, cinematic work that lands in film credits, and the raw, cathartic live shows that still define the band. This tour is a rare moment where both lanes cross. For the industry it’s proof that legacy alt acts can still sell arenas while pushing experimental material. For fans, it’s a chance to hear Reznor’s soundtrack experiments translated back to the stage.

Final word

If Tron: Ares showed a soundtrack composer in top form, this tour will test whether that sonic risk translates in real time. With Boys Noize opening and a revamped live lineup, Peel It Back into 2026 looks like a must-see for longtime NIN disciples and new listeners drawn in by the film.

