Trent Reznor and company are turning up the pressure again. Nine Inch Nails have announced a fresh 20-date North American leg of the Peel It Back Tour, kicking Feb. 5 in New Orleans and closing March 16 in Sacramento. It’s a clean run through arenas — TD Garden, Chase Center, Prudential Center and more — with Boys Noize along for the ride as the exclusive support.
For a band that has balanced cinematic scoring and arena grime in recent years, this run is equal parts celebration and reminder: Nine Inch Nails remain a live force, and they’re bringing a lot of new music with them.
What they’re promoting: Tron: Ares and a return to the NIN banner
While Reznor and Atticus Ross have made a name scoring films, the recent Tron: Ares soundtrack (a sprawling 24-track release) lands squarely under the Nine Inch Nails moniker — and the band is leaning into it. Tracks like “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” and the cinematic “Who Wants to Live Forever” suggest Reznor is grafting his film textures back onto NIN’s industrial backbone. This tour doubles as a spotlight for that soundtrack and a statement that the band’s creative engine hasn’t slowed since Ghosts VI: Locusts (2020).
A few inside cues fans will care about
The touring unit has had some personnel drama this year: a drummer swap with Foo Fighters brought Josh Freese back into the fold while Ilan Rubin moved across. For superfans this matters — Freese’s punch changes how classic cuts breathe live, and it hints at a setlist that can swing from visceral hits to deep, textural soundtrack moments.
Boys Noize as opener is smart casting: his electro-punk energy complements Reznor’s harder edges and primes the crowd for a night that will likely stitch old favourites, deep cuts, and new film-inspired pieces into one relentless set.
Tour Dates
Nine Inch Nails 2026 “Peel It Back” North American Tour
Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Feb 11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb 13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb 14 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb 16 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Feb 20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Mar 01 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Mar 03 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mar 09 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
How to get tickets
Tickets for this first 2026 leg go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 12 PM local time for each market. Official ticket links and presale details are available through the band’s websiteband’s website — expect standard VIP packages and dynamic pricing. Given the arena scale and NIN’s cross-generational pull, shows may move fast.
Why this leg matters (industry & fan angle)
Between film scores and festival runs, Nine Inch Nails have quietly built two lanes: the dense, cinematic work that lands in film credits, and the raw, cathartic live shows that still define the band. This tour is a rare moment where both lanes cross. For the industry it’s proof that legacy alt acts can still sell arenas while pushing experimental material. For fans, it’s a chance to hear Reznor’s soundtrack experiments translated back to the stage.
Final word
If Tron: Ares showed a soundtrack composer in top form, this tour will test whether that sonic risk translates in real time. With Boys Noize opening and a revamped live lineup, Peel It Back into 2026 looks like a must-see for longtime NIN disciples and new listeners drawn in by the film.
❓ FAQ
Q1: When do Nine Inch Nails’ 2026 North American tour dates start?
They begin February 5, 2026, in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.
Q2: Who is opening for Nine Inch Nails on the 2026 leg?
Boys Noize will open all announced North American dates.
Q3: When do tickets go on sale for Nine Inch Nails 2026 shows?
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 12 PM local time for each market.