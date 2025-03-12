Nick Cave and Flea Reunite for a Special Musical Collaboration

More than two decades after a sharp remark about the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nick Cave has not only reconsidered his words but also collaborated with Flea on what he calls a deeply meaningful song.

In response to a fan question on his Red Hand Files, Cave admitted that 25 years ago, he made an unfair and provocative statement about the band. He explained that, at the time, he thrived on stirring controversy, but the comment had since haunted him. However, the true turning point came when Flea responded publicly, not with anger but with an emotional message about his admiration for Cave’s music. This unexpected kindness left a profound impact on Cave, shifting his perspective on the bassist.

Their mutual respect led to a new artistic collaboration, with Flea sending Cave a song from his upcoming trumpet-based album. The song, which Cave describes as having the greatest lyrics ever written, became the foundation for an unexpected and moving musical exchange. He recorded his vocals, creating what he calls a slow-evolving cosmic dance, a piece filled with longing, love, and reconciliation.

- Advertisement -

Beyond music, Flea’s character continues to impress. Cave recounts a striking story: while on a wilderness hike, Flea found himself face-to-face with a large black bear. Instead of reacting with fear, he calmly spoke to the animal, acknowledged its space, and expressed his respect. To everyone’s astonishment, the bear peacefully moved aside, allowing them to pass.

From a public rift to an intimate musical connection, Nick Cave and Flea’s journey shows how time, music, and mutual respect can turn past tensions into something truly beautiful.