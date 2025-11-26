Some albums feel like urban legends. This one actually is. After decades of hints, fan theories, interviews, near-misses, and Reddit detectives going full CSI, Nas and DJ Premier are finally dropping their joint album. And now it has a name: Light-Years. Circle December 12.

DJ Premier confirmed the date in the most Preemo way possible: yelling it into a hyped Bristol crowd during his joint tour with The Alchemist. “How many people are ready for that Nas Premier album?” he asked, before firing the starting gun: “December 12 — get ready motherf*cker.” Zero subtlety. Maximum serotonin.

The rollout really kicked off earlier this year when Nas teased the project at New York Comic-Con. Then producer Statik Selektah leaked part of the schedule for Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It series, showing a December slot reserved for the long-rumored duo album. Now it’s official.

But the bigger reveal? The album title: Light-Years.

It comes with striking artwork shot by longtime hip hop photographer Danny Hastings and designed under Mass Appeal’s art team. It’s a clean, cosmic wink to the duo’s longevity — how far they’ve come, and how far ahead they still feel artistically.

A Duo That Defined New York Hip Hop

This collaboration isn’t random nostalgia bait. Nas and DJ Premier basically wrote the blueprint for ’90s New York rap.

Preemo produced several of the defining tracks on Nas’ 1994 debut Illmatic — the holy text of East Coast hip hop — and the pair have delivered classics across multiple decades. Their chemistry is one of the most consistent in the genre: dusty drums, vinyl grit, razor bars.

They last reunited in 2023 for “Define My Name,” a warm-up lap for what was already brewing behind the scenes. Now fans finally get the full project they’ve begged for since dial-up internet existed.

Part of Mass Appeal’s NY Hip Hop Celebration

Light-Years closes out Mass Appeal’s yearlong celebration of New York hip hop. This campaign has already delivered new releases from Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, and De La Soul — an absolute parade of icons. Ending it with Nas and DJ Premier feels like a championship-ending buzzer beater.

Meanwhile, both artists have been far from quiet. Nas dropped Magic 3 in 2023, completing one of the strongest creative runs of his career. DJ Premier has been stacking collab projects, including work with Roc Marciano and Ransom this year.

FAQ

1. When is the Nas and DJ Premier album Light-Years coming out?

The album Light-Years drops on December 12 via Mass Appeal.

2. Is this Nas and DJ Premier’s first full joint album?

Yes. Although they’ve collaborated for decades, Light-Years is their first official full-length project together.

3. How does Light-Years fit into Mass Appeal’s hip hop series?

The album closes Mass Appeal’s yearlong celebration of New York hip hop, following releases from Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Big L, Mobb Deep, and De La Soul.