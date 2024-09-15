back to top
Miya Folick Drops Reflective New Single “La Da Da” After ROACH Album

Miya Folick’s latest track captures her journey of slowing down and embracing authenticity.

Miya Folick is back with a captivating new single, La Da Da, marking her first release since her 2023 album ROACH. The track, co-written with Richard Orofino (known for his work with Bloomsday and Stephen Dawes) and Aidan Spiro, was produced by Folick herself, blending her signature style with a fresh, introspective sound. You can check out the song below.

In a personal statement about the song, Folick explained, “I wrote ‘La Da Da’ in a period when I was actively pulling away from a pace of life that didn’t suit me. I was slowing down, saying no, responding when I actually had an answer, and asking for the things I specifically desired rather than the things I thought I was supposed to want.” The result is a track that feels both cathartic and liberating, with its light and catchy melody reflecting the simplicity and peace she sought during that time.

Since her ROACH album, Miya Folick has been making waves in the music scene with collaborations and contributions to soundtracks. “La Da Da” further solidifies her reputation as an artist willing to explore personal growth and authenticity in her music.

With its infectious sound and meaningful lyrics, “La Da Da” offers listeners a chance to reflect on their own journeys toward self-acceptance. Listen to Miya Folick’s new single today, and experience the artist’s thoughtful evolution in her music!

