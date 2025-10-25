back to top
Megan Thee Stallion Samples Total on New Single “Lover Girl” — A Sultry Ode to Klay Thompson

The Houston rapper drops her second solo single of 2025, blending sensual R&B nostalgia with signature confidence.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop Music News, Artists & Culture

Megan Thee Stallion has returned with a steamy new single, “Lover Girl,” marking her second solo release of the year following April’s Whenever. Produced by JacobDior, the track samples Total’s 1996 R&B classic “Kissin’ You” and transforms it into a slow-burning, bass-heavy groove that showcases Megan’s sensual yet assertive lyricism.

The song is believed to be inspired by Megan’s relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, blending themes of intimacy and empowerment. As expected, the lyrics don’t shy away from bold imagery — including a playful reference to Thompson’s on-court “Splash” reputation — turning romance into a confident celebration of pleasure and partnership.

Visually, the “Lover Girl” music video mirrors the track’s tone: glamorous, sultry, and unapologetically luxurious. Megan commands the screen in cinematic fashion, merging old-school R&B aesthetics with modern hip-hop flair.

The single continues Megan’s post-Megan era momentum. Her 2024 album Megan and its deluxe edition, Act II, cemented her as one of modern rap’s most versatile and resilient artists. Earlier this year, Megan also made headlines for securing a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of shooting her in 2020 — a case that led to widespread public attention and online harassment, which she has since addressed in statements advocating for women’s safety.

With “Lover Girl,” Megan reclaims sensuality and strength on her own terms — both as a woman and as an artist in full creative control.

🎧 Listen to “Lover Girl” above.

