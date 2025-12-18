Marilyn Manson Lawsuit Dismissed in LA Court Ruling

The Marilyn Manson legal saga just hit another sharp turn. On Monday in Los Angeles, a judge dismissed the sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed against the rocker by his former assistant, Ashley Walters. Not because the claims were weighed and rejected. Because, legally, time ran out.

Judge Steve Cochran ruled that the statute of limitations had expired and said the court could not determine whether California’s delayed discovery rule applied in this specific case. Translation: the court wasn’t saying yes or no to the allegations. It was saying it was too late to hear them.

Walters, who worked for Manson between 2010 and 2011, accused him of sexual assault, battery, and emotional abuse. She alleged that the violence occurred when she was in her early twenties, while Manson was already a globally powerful figure in his forties. The lawsuit was filed in 2021, over a decade after the alleged incidents.

- Advertisement -

This made Walters the second woman to bring a civil case against Manson, following actress Esmé Bianco, whose lawsuit was later settled.

During the hearing, Walters’ attorney Kate McFarlane argued that her client delayed coming forward because she had repressed memories of the abuse and felt intimidated by the massive power imbalance between herself and a famous, influential artist. A story that, unfortunately, sounds familiar in the post-#MeToo era.

California law allows for delayed discovery in some sexual abuse cases, meaning the statute of limitations can be paused if a victim only later understands or remembers the abuse. Judge Cochran said the court could not determine whether that legal principle applied here.

As a result, the case was dismissed purely on procedural grounds. No testimony. No trial. No jury.

McFarlane didn’t hide her frustration.

“We’re disappointed,” she said, calling the decision wrong and outdated. She added that the delayed discovery rule exists precisely for situations like this and suggested the legal system still struggles to keep pace with modern psychological research on trauma.

An appeal is now being considered.

- Advertisement -

Marilyn Manson, born Brian Warner, has consistently denied all allegations against him. His attorney Howard King welcomed the ruling, saying Manson had once again been “unjustly accused” and describing the outcome as “a measure of justice,” even if it came at great personal cost.

According to King, Manson can now “look forward.”

That line alone will spark debate.

FAQ

Why was the lawsuit against Marilyn Manson dismissed?

The judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired and could not confirm whether delayed discovery laws applied.

Did the court say the allegations were false?

No. The case was dismissed on procedural grounds, not on the merits of the claims.

Can Ashley Walters appeal the decision?

Yes. Her legal team has said they are evaluating an appeal.