Madonna announces Bedtime Stories re-release with vinyl edition

Madonna is bringing back one of her most beloved albums. The pop icon has officially announced the upcoming re-release of her 1994 record Bedtime Stories, though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Alongside the reissue, the album will also be available on vinyl, making it a must-have for collectors and longtime fans.

The announcement arrived via social media on February 17, with Madonna sharing a sultry teaser featuring the album’s title track, Bedtime Story. In the clip, she appears in pink lingerie, evoking the sensual aesthetic of the era.

- Advertisement -

Originally released as her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories marked a stylistic shift for Madonna. Moving away from the provocative themes of her previous records, the album introduced a smooth fusion of R&B, pop, and dub influences. The project featured production from industry heavyweights like Babyface and even a songwriting contribution from Björk, showcasing Madonna’s ability to evolve and experiment with her sound.

With its lush production and hits like Secret, Take a Bow, and Human Nature, Bedtime Stories remains a standout in Madonna’s extensive catalog. The re-release promises to celebrate its legacy while giving fans a fresh way to experience the album’s timeless sound.

Stay tuned for more details on the release date and formats as Madonna gears up to reintroduce Bedtime Stories to a new generation.