Madonna announces Bedtime Stories re-release with vinyl edition

Madonna is bringing back one of her most beloved albums. The pop icon has officially announced the upcoming re-release of her 1994 record Bedtime Stories, though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Alongside the reissue, the album will also be available on vinyl, making it a must-have for collectors and longtime fans.
The announcement arrived via social media on February 17, with Madonna sharing a sultry teaser featuring the album’s title track, Bedtime Story. In the clip, she appears in pink lingerie, evoking the sensual aesthetic of the era.
Originally released as her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories marked a stylistic shift for Madonna. Moving away from the provocative themes of her previous records, the album introduced a smooth fusion of R&B, pop, and dub influences. The project featured production from industry heavyweights like Babyface and even a songwriting contribution from Björk, showcasing Madonna’s ability to evolve and experiment with her sound.
With its lush production and hits like Secret, Take a Bow, and Human Nature, Bedtime Stories remains a standout in Madonna’s extensive catalog. The re-release promises to celebrate its legacy while giving fans a fresh way to experience the album’s timeless sound.
Stay tuned for more details on the release date and formats as Madonna gears up to reintroduce Bedtime Stories to a new generation.