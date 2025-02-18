Placebo’s Brian Molko Charged With Defamation for Comments on Italian PM

Placebo frontman Brian Molko is facing legal consequences in Italy after calling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “fascist” and “racist” during the band’s performance at Sonic Park Festival in Turin in July 2023. The remarks, made in Italian and directed at a crowd of 10,000 fans, have now led to a defamation charge under Italy’s “contempt of the institutions” law.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Turin prosecutors have officially charged Molko, with the offense carrying a fine of up to €5,000 ($5,240 USD) and a direct summons to trial. This law criminalizes defamation of the Italian government, parliament, courts, or military.

During the Stupinigi Sonic Park, the Placebo lead singer Brian Molko calls PM Giorgia Meloni 'racist, fascist', concluding 'fuck you'. July 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/eqmJLcH4Qp — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics 🇮🇹 (@CrazyItalianPol) July 12, 2023

Meloni, the leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, has been at the center of controversy since her hard-right coalition took power in 2022. Her government has been criticized for policies such as restricting the rights of same-sex parents, tightening immigration laws, and consolidating control over public broadcasting.

While neither Molko nor Placebo have publicly commented on the charges, the case has sparked debates over free speech and political criticism in Italy. As the legal proceedings unfold, many are watching closely to see how the Italian courts handle the intersection of artistic expression and political discourse.