Lynyrd Skynyrd Unveil First Official ‘Free Bird’ Music Video, 52 Years Later

More than five decades after its release, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legendary anthem “Free Bird” finally has its first official music video. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Max Moore, the emotionally charged nine-minute short film follows an elderly man reflecting on his youth, lost love, and the open-road spirit that defined a generation. Restoring his classic motorcycle, he sets out on a symbolic journey that echoes the track’s iconic guitar solo and enduring message of freedom.

Originally released in 1973 on Skynyrd’s debut album (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), “Free Bird” became a Southern rock cornerstone, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and featured in pop culture landmarks from Forrest Gump to Kingsman. The song’s message—resilience, rebellion, and self-liberation—continues to inspire millions.

The music video arrives as part of Skynyrd’s 50th anniversary celebrations, coinciding with a major tour across North America and Europe. This summer, the band will also release a live album and DVD titled Celebrating 50 Years – Live at the Ryman, capturing their landmark Nashville show—an event marked by the final performance of founding guitarist Gary Rossington.

In honoring their legacy while looking to the future, Lynyrd Skynyrd proves once again why “Free Bird” remains one of the greatest anthems of all time.