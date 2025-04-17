Lorde Returns with “What Was That” — Her First Single in Four Years

It’s official: Lorde is making her long-awaited return to music with a new single titled “What Was That”, set to drop very soon. Four years after her introspective and sun-soaked Solar Power, the enigmatic New Zealand artist has reappeared with a haunting question and a raw, sweat-drenched image to match it.

Announced via her social media channels, the single comes wrapped in minimal details but maximum intrigue. The cover art — a close-up shot of Lorde in a red shirt, beads of sweat rolling down her face — was captured by American photographer Talia Chetrit, known for her stark, intimate portraits. The mood is stripped back, yet deeply charged, hinting at a possible shift in tone for this next chapter.

- Advertisement -

The song first surfaced in a TikTok post, marking Lorde’s debut on the platform. In the video, she walks through New York’s Washington Square Park as the track plays:

“Since I was 17, I gave you everything / Now we wake from a dream, well baby, what was that?”

— a line that already feels carved into the bones of her most devoted fans.

The teaser was accompanied by a voice message to her followers:

“These are the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy. But so right. I’m so ready.”

It’s the kind of cryptic intimacy Lorde is known for, signaling the calm before a likely storm of new material.

Adding fuel to the fire, Lorde made a surprise appearance at Coachella, joining Charli XCX onstage for a remix of “Girl, So Confusing” — a moment that reignited speculation around new collaborations and sonic directions. The performance, both fierce and unexpected, hints that Lorde is emerging from her hiatus with energy, vision, and her trademark unpredictability.

With “What Was That” being her first solo release since 2021’s Solar Power — a record that reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and divided critics with its mellow tone — fans are eager to see where she takes us next. Is this a return to the melancholic pop of Melodrama? Or a bold new lane entirely?

Whatever’s coming, one thing’s certain: Lorde isn’t just asking a question — she’s opening a portal. And we’re all stepping through it with her.

Stay locked to hit-channel.com for updates on the official release date, full lyrics, and exclusive reactions.