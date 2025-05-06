Living Wires: New Bacteria Found to Conduct Electricity Like a Circuit

In a remarkable breakthrough, scientists have discovered a microorganism that behaves like a living electrical cable. Named Candidatus Electrothrix yaqonensis, this new species of bacteria was found along the Oregon coast and is turning heads for its ability to conduct electricity across significant distances—something previously thought impossible in microbial ecosystems.

This bacterium transfers electrons from deep, oxygen-deprived layers of the soil up to the oxygen-rich surface, effectively creating a biological current. In doing so, it acts as a natural circuit, helping convert toxic by-products into harmless substances, thereby supporting environmental detoxification.

Structurally, Electrothrix yaqonensis resembles a network of ultra-thin filaments that align into colonies, forming conductive paths for electrons to travel. Think of it as nature’s version of nanowires—only alive. These long strands make it possible for electrons to move across centimeter-wide gaps, far exceeding the reach of most microbes.

Scientists see vast potential in this discovery. Beyond environmental clean-up, this biological wiring could inspire innovations in green energy, bioelectronic devices, and even microbial-based computing. The way these bacteria naturally organize and transport energy offers a blueprint for sustainable tech rooted in biology.

It’s a fresh reminder that nature often outpaces human engineering. As the world searches for cleaner, smarter technologies, the solutions might already be growing beneath our feet—alive and electrified.