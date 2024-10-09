Limp Bizkit Files $200 Million Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Unpaid Royalties

Nu-metal icons Limp Bizkit have taken legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), filing a $200 million lawsuit that alleges significant underpayment of royalties. The band, fronted by Fred Durst, claims that UMG has deliberately withheld millions of dollars in royalties from their music, despite a resurgence in the group’s popularity.

According to the suit, filed in Los Angeles, Limp Bizkit accuses UMG of “fraudulent accounting practices” and maintaining a system designed to hide artists’ royalties while keeping the profits for themselves. The band has been with UMG since their breakout in the late 1990s, but claims they’ve never received royalty payments, despite their music catalog enjoying renewed success. Durst’s legal team asserts that UMG claimed Limp Bizkit was still “unrecouped” from advances, despite evidence to the contrary.

The situation escalated when Durst, in April 2024, hired new legal representation who discovered that over $1 million in royalties had been sitting unpaid in UMG’s system since at least 2019. Despite this, UMG allegedly did not inform the band or process the payments. The lawsuit also reveals that hundreds of other artists may have experienced similar issues with royalty mismanagement.

Limp Bizkit’s lawsuit seeks to void their contracts with UMG and Durst’s own Flawless Records, as well as recover damages for breach of contract, copyright infringement, and fraudulent concealment. The band’s legal battle brings attention to the broader issue of royalty transparency in the music industry.

UMG has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but the case is already making waves, raising questions about artist compensation and the potential for other musicians to follow suit. As Limp Bizkit’s assets have surged in value without new music, the band’s legal team points to this as further evidence of the company’s failure to honor their agreements.

This high-stakes lawsuit could mark a pivotal moment in music industry practices, especially concerning legacy artists and the complexities of royalty payments. Fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely as the case unfolds, potentially changing the landscape for how artists are compensated for their work.

Keep an eye on this developing story as Limp Bizkit continues their fight for fair compensation and transparency from one of the world’s largest music companies.