Latto Drops Aaliyah-Sampled Summer Single “Somebody” with Steamy Jamaica Video

Latto Channels Aaliyah in Sultry New Single “Somebody” Shot in Jamaica

Latto is heating up summer 2025 with her brand-new solo single “Somebody,” released May 16 and already making waves for its sensual sound, tropical visuals, and nostalgic nods. The track, produced by Pooh Beatz, marks her first solo release since 2024’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea and samples Aaliyah’s iconic 1998 hit Are You That Somebody.

Fusing a steamy island vibe with early-2000s R&B nostalgia, “Somebody” finds the Atlanta rapper blending seductive vocals and smooth flows:

“I really need somebody / Tell me you that somebody / I don’t care about your bodies / Love the way you touch my body.”

Latto even throws in a cheeky Rick James reference with the line “give it to me baby,” showcasing her flair for timeless hooks reimagined for modern ears.

The official music video, directed by her sister Brooklyn Nikole, was filmed on location in Jamaica and features dancehall star Popcaan as Latto’s love interest. From beachside scenes and sunset rides to vibrant parties, the visual matches the track’s romantic yet carefree tone — embodying the song’s summer anthem potential.

“Somebody” arrives just ahead of Latto’s international summer tour, kicking off June 7 at the DLT Malta Festival. The single also sits atop iHeartRadio’s Rap Rising playlist, reflecting its fast-rising popularity.

This latest release follows her Blick Sum remix with Playboi Carti and signals Latto’s continued evolution as a confident, versatile artist with a flair for blending classic influences into fresh, radio-ready hits.

Stream “Somebody” now on all major platforms and watch the sultry Jamaica-shot video featuring Popcaan above.