One of the most iconic instruments in rock history is set to make its European debut. The Royal College of Music London has announced its Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibit, opening on June 3 and running through November 18. The centerpiece of the exhibition will be the legendary Martin D-18E guitar used by the late Nirvana frontman during the band’s unforgettable 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.

This rare guitar, modified for Cobain’s left-handed play, became the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction when Australian entrepreneur Peter Freedman AM purchased it for over $6 million in 2020. Now, it will be reunited with another famous piece of Nirvana history—Cobain’s olive-green mohair cardigan, worn during the same performance. This marks the first time both items will be displayed together, offering fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Nirvana’s legacy.

“When I purchased this guitar, my intention was to have it begin a worldwide tour of exhibitions to support performing artists,” Freedman shared in a press release. “I am delighted that this vision will launch at the Royal College of Music in London, where this first-of-its-kind exhibit will celebrate Nirvana’s impact while supporting talented musicians worldwide.”

The exhibit aims to engage fans of all ages, even encouraging visitors to get creative. Families and young fans will have the chance to design their own guitars and try playing Nirvana’s biggest hits on Guitar Hero 5 within the gallery.

With this unprecedented showcase of Cobain’s legacy, the Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibit is a must-visit for music lovers and Nirvana fans alike. Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for more updates on this historic event!