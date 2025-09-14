Kozlow Drops “Untitled” & Launches ANTHR FCKNG PARTY 2025

From Violinist to Underground Visionary

Brooklyn-based artist Kozlow is no stranger to versatility. A classically trained violinist, he has shared stages with legends like Carl Cox, Cedric Gervais, and Alesso, while building his reputation as one of New York City’s most forward-thinking promoters. His cult-favorite underground series, ANTHR FCKNG PARTY (AFP), has drawn over 10,000 attendees in 2025 alone, earning a reputation for raw energy, community focus, and its bold no-lineup, no-phones policy.

Now, Kozlow is stepping into a new era. With the official launch of the ANTHR FCKNG PARTY label, he releases its debut single “Untitled”—a hypnotic tech-house cooler that reflects his vision for music rooted in authenticity.

“Untitled” – A Tech-House Love Letter

Built on rolling basslines, punchy kicks, and organic textures, “Untitled” is more than just a debut—it’s a sonic manifesto. Vocal chants of “hit it” weave into stripped-back grooves, creating a track equally at home on late-night dancefloors or stylish lounge sets.

- Advertisement -

Kozlow explains:

“Born from parties, ANTHR FCKNG PARTY champions the raw energy and creative freedom that define real music. ‘Untitled’ is a hypnotic tech-house cooler that blends modern sensibility with a driving authenticity.”

As a producer, his sound has already earned support from Diplo, John Summit, and Carlita. With this release, Kozlow pays homage to the foundations of house while reimagining its future.

ANTHR FCKNG PARTY: A Cultural Movement

What began as spontaneous NYC pop-ups has evolved into a full-fledged cultural movement. ANTHR FCKNG PARTY combines DIY ethos with major city nightlife, hosting events across iconic venues while keeping community at its core. This fall, AFP expands beyond New York with dates in Aspen, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, and more.

Kozlow’s journey—bridging classical artistry, underground grit, and global collaborations—cements AFP as more than just a party. It’s a platform spotlighting underground talent and a celebration of the raw, unfiltered essence of dance culture.

Kozlow‘s forthcoming dates:

Sep 12 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at Escobar – Aspen, CO

Sep 20 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at Maison Nur – New York City, NY

Sep 27 – Brooklyn Last Call – New York City, NY

Oct 04 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY x GOST TOWN at Venice Afterburn – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 05 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY x GOST TOWN at Venice Afterburn – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 31 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at White Lodge – New York City, NY

Nov 01 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at White Lodge – New York City, NY

Nov 08 – Outer Heaven – New York City, NY

- Advertisement -