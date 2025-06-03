back to top
Greek Edition

Kneecap Announce 2025 Wembley Arena Show Amid Controversy and Global Support

Irish rap trio defy backlash and announce their biggest English show to date at London’s OVO Wembley Arena this September.

By Echo Langford
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Kneecap Coachella 2025 Political Protest

Kneecap are ready to make their boldest move yet in England, with a massive headline show announced at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on September 18, 2025. The Irish-language hip-hop trio from Belfast will bring their explosive performance style to the 12,500-capacity venue—marking their biggest UK headliner to date.

The show comes in the midst of a turbulent year for the group. Their politically charged appearance at Coachella—where they condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza—sparked global debate and led to canceled shows across Europe. Mo Chara, one of the band’s three members, is currently facing a terror-related charge in the UK after historical footage emerged, which he called “a carnival of distraction” from ongoing humanitarian issues.

Despite the backlash, support for Kneecap has grown. Artists like Massive Attack, CMAT, and Brian Eno have rallied behind them, emphasizing the importance of artistic freedom in the face of censorship and political pressure.

Fans are already gearing up for a packed summer. Kneecap are scheduled to play Wide Awake Festival in London, 2000 Trees in Cheltenham, and will take the stage at Glastonbury 2025. They’ll also appear alongside Fontaines D.C. for shows in Belfast, London’s Finsbury Park, and Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park.

Following the success of their 2024 debut album Fine Art, the trio recently dropped “The Recap” featuring Mozey—a blistering track that doubles down on their defiant tone. A second album is reportedly in the works.

Tickets for the Wembley Arena show go on presale June 4 at 10 a.m. BST, with general sale starting June 6. After selling out shows across Ireland and beyond, this London date is poised to be one of the year’s most unmissable live events.

Kneecap poster 2025 @ London’s OVO Wembley Arena
Tuesday, June 3, 2025

