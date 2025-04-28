Kneecap Under Investigation by UK Counterterrorism After Coachella Controversy

Kneecap, the provocative rap trio from Northern Ireland, find themselves once again at the center of a political firestorm. After sparking outrage with pro-Palestine graffiti during their Coachella 2025 set, the group is now under investigation by UK counterterrorism authorities. The inquiry focuses on two resurfaced videos: one from a London concert where the group allegedly chanted “Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!” — both organizations classified as terrorist groups under the UK’s Terrorism Act 2000.

Rather than directly addressing the allegations, Kneecap responded with satire, posting a meme criticizing British authorities for their selective investigations. Complicating matters, another video from November 2023 shows a member encouraging violence against Conservative MPs, saying, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Political backlash has been swift. Kemi Badenoch, former business secretary under Prime Minister Sunak, criticized Labour for not opposing a grant Kneecap received from the British Phonographic Industry, which a court later upheld. The group had donated the £14,250 to Belfast charities, but controversy over their public funding remains heated.

- Advertisement -

Following Coachella, Sharon Osbourne called for Kneecap’s U.S. work visas to be revoked due to their visible pro-Palestinian stance. The band dismissed her comments, suggesting she should revisit the antiwar lyrics of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” penned by her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

On April 25, Kneecap issued a formal statement via X, calling the backlash a “deliberate campaign of distortion” aimed at silencing dissent. They assert their growing audience reflects a hunger for truth and accuse critics of using false antisemitism claims to obscure atrocities. With political tensions escalating, Kneecap continues to blend music, activism, and controversy in ways that refuse to be ignored.

KNEECAP STATEMENT: Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign. For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments' complicity in war crimes.… pic.twitter.com/mBojb5QBOP — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 25, 2025