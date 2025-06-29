Kneecap Ignite Glastonbury 2025 with Fiery Set and Anti-Establishment Anthem

Kneecap, the incendiary Irish rap trio from Belfast and Derry, set Glastonbury 2025 ablaze—figuratively—with a performance that was equal parts music, protest, and political theatre.

Despite weeks of calls for their removal from the lineup, including public disapproval from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the group took the West Holts stage to a massive, flag-waving crowd. The BBC initially withheld the live stream, but later confirmed it would air the performance on-demand.

From the jump, Mo Chara declared: “Glastonbury, I’m a free man!”—a pointed jab at his ongoing terrorism charge linked to a Hezbollah flag incident in 2024. Dressed in symbolic attire, the trio launched into a set laced with barbed lyrics, chants of “Free Palestine”, and fiery commentary aimed at both Starmer and Rod Stewart, whom they mockingly dubbed “Rod the Prod”.

Why This Set Made Headlines:

Direct political attacks during a major UK festival

Ongoing legal case surrounding Mo Chara

Over 200 Irish and Palestinian flags filled the crowd

Massive turnout forced authorities to block access to the stage

Kneecap didn’t just perform—they provoked, protested, and left Glastonbury 2025 with a performance that won’t soon be forgotten. Whether you see them as rebels or radicals, they’re undeniably a voice of defiance in modern music.