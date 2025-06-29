King Combs & Kanye West Drop “Diddy Free” Amid Trial — A Bold Musical Statement in Defense of Sean Combs

Just as the final arguments in Sean Combs’ high-profile trial draw to a close, his son Christian Combs, aka King Combs, releases a scorching new track titled “Diddy Free”, featuring none other than Kanye West. The song isn’t just music—it’s a bold statement.

Released as part of the new EP Never Stop, which dropped Friday across streaming platforms, “Diddy Free” lands right at the center of cultural conversation. Produced by Ye, the track combines G-funk-inflected production with raw lyrics aimed squarely at critics, the media, and the justice system.

Lyrically, King Combs makes no apologies:

“They be takin’ shots, they can’t trigger me, nah / F*ck the world, critics and the witness…”

His rallying cry—“We ain’t goin’ to sleep ’til we see Diddy free”—echoes like a mantra from courtroom to club.

Why This Track Is Unmissable:

Timely blend of legal commentary and musical protest

Kanye West’s production marks a gritty return to form

The EP Never Stop shows King Combs stepping into the spotlight on his own terms

With “Diddy Free,” music and reality collide. Whether you see it as protest or publicity, one thing’s clear: King Combs has arrived.