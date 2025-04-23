Kendrick Lamar Leads 2025 AMAs With 10 Nods, Eyes Historic Sweep

Kendrick Lamar is the undisputed frontrunner at the 2025 American Music Awards, racking up 10 nominations across the board — the most of any artist this year. With nods including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for GNX, and Song of the Year for the cultural firestarter “Not Like Us,” Lamar could potentially tie legends Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most AMAs won in a single year if he sweeps his eight competitive categories.
The Compton rapper also landed three out of five spots in the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category, with hits like “Luther” featuring SZA and “Like That” alongside Future and Metro Boomin adding to his domination.
The 2025 AMAs marks the show’s triumphant return after a two-year hiatus, airing live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 26, with a performance-packed ceremony hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who’s also set to take the stage. This will be the first time the AMAs broadcast from Vegas and its debut under the CBS and Paramount+ banner.
Following Lamar, Post Malone earns eight nominations — including a genre-defying crossover into country categories — while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey follow close behind with seven each.
Fan voting is now open at VoteAMAs.com and via @AMAs on Instagram, with categories like Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year open until the first 30 minutes of the live show.
If Lamar’s momentum holds, we may be witnessing another defining moment in hip-hop history — this time, written in gold statues.
2025 AMAs Nominees List
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the Year (new category)
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year (new category)
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Social Song of the Year (new category)
Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”
Djo, “End of Beginning”
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Lola Young, “Messy”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli xcx, Brat
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”
Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
Gunna, one of wun
Kendrick Lamar, GNX
Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
GloRilla, “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red, “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
Chris Brown, “Residuals”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
SZA, “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Shakira, “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
The Marías, Submarine
Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Green Day, “Dilemma”
Hozier, “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids