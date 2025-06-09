back to top
Greek Edition

Karol G Unveils New Album Tropicoqueta: A Fiery Latin Celebration Is Coming Soon

The Colombian icon teases a vibrant, rhythm-filled summer era with her fifth studio album and a bold visual transformation.

By Echo Langford
In
Latin
Karol G
Colombian singer Karol G performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sept. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Bruna Prado

Karol G is officially igniting summer 2025 with the announcement of her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta. Shared via a vibrant Instagram video, the Colombian superstar radiated tropical glam as she introduced fans to this colorful new era. Dressed in an electric orange carnival-style outfit—complete with coconuts, bongos, and her signature confidence—Karol teased what’s set to be a Latin music celebration.

Although the release date remains under wraps, Tropicoqueta promises to drop “very soon.” The short video gives fans a quick taste of what’s to come: bright brass instruments, percussion-heavy beats, and Karol singing, “Where are the people of this party?”—a question that instantly sets the tone for an unforgettable summer soundtrack.

This new era follows her latest single, Latina Foreva, released May 22. The empowering anthem celebrates Latin identity, with Karol proudly stating, “Latinas are the life of the party. We were never out of style!” The accompanying video, featuring Karol in a bikini amidst snow, adds an extra layer of flair and contrast to the song’s fiery message.

Tropicoqueta is also Karol’s first album since 2023’s Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) and follows her emotional Netflix documentary Tomorrow Was Beautiful, which offered fans a deep dive into her personal and artistic journey.

Stay tuned—summer 2025 just found its soundtrack.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

