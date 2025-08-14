Kanye West’s Emotional New Documentary Trailer

Kanye West’s “In Whose Name?” Trailer Shows Emotional Highs and Lows

The trailer for Kanye West’s upcoming documentary In Whose Name?, released Tuesday, offers an unfiltered look at his turbulent marriage to Kim Kardashian and his personal battles. In one emotional moment, Kardashian is seen in tears telling West, “Your personality wasn’t like this a few years ago.” West, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder but later claimed he is autistic, also reveals he has been off medication for five months.

Another tense exchange shows Kardashian attempting to calm West after he warns her, “Don’t ever tell me one day I’ll wake up and have nothing.” When she suggests discussing it later, he cuts her off sharply, saying, “There is no ‘but.’”

Behind the Scenes of West’s Public and Private Struggles

The trailer also includes clips from West’s 2020 presidential campaign and his emotional 2019 Sunday Service gatherings, where he breaks down in tears. In a striking statement, he says, “I’d rather be dead than on medication” and shouts, “They’re killing our ability to think outside the box.”

One of the most poignant lines comes at the trailer’s end: “You know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar? Everything you do and say is a work of art.” Directed by Nicolás Bayesteiros, the film compiles six years of footage documenting West’s personal and professional life. It premieres September 19 in collaboration with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters.

The Kim and Kanye Story Continues

Kardashian and West were married for nearly seven years before finalizing their divorce in November 2022. They share four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Earlier this year, sources told Page Six that Kardashian has been keeping her distance from West due to his controversial social media presence, describing some of his online behavior as “concerning.”

In February, West revealed that his current wife, Bianca Censori, helped him receive what he calls a more accurate diagnosis of autism, replacing the earlier bipolar label. “My wife took me because she said something about my personality didn’t seem like bipolar… it turned out to actually be autism,” he said on the Download podcast.

With its mix of deeply personal revelations and behind-the-scenes footage, In Whose Name? promises an intimate, and at times raw, portrait of one of music’s most polarizing figures.